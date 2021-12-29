Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Speakers and Kindle devices on sale: up to 48% discount
Image: Unsplash
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is now available at Rs. 2,099 on Amazon, down from the original price of Rs. 3,999.
Image: Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is currently available at Rs. 9,999, down from the original price of Rs. 12,999. The Cube comes with a built-in speaker and allows users to stream 4K Ultra HD content on their TV.
Image: Amazon
The Echo Dot smart speaker is currently priced at Rs. 2,6**, down from the original price of Rs. 4,499.
Image: Amazon
The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is available at Rs. 3,699, down from the original price of Rs. 4,499.
Image: Amazon
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2020 release) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen and dual-speakers is priced at Rs. 7,499, down from the original price of Rs. 12,999.
Image: Amazon
Kindle Oasis 10th generation with a 7" display and 8GB of storage is available on Amazon for Rs. 18,999, down from the original price of Rs. 21,999.
Image: Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite 10th gen with 32GB of storage, WiFi and 4G LTE is now available at Rs. 14,999, down from the original price of Rs. 17,999.
Image: Amazon