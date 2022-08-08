Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 08 ,2022
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on computer accessories
Image: Unsplash
The Redgear A-15 wired gaming mouse with up to 6400 DP and RGB lights is available on Amazon for Rs. 389, down from the original price of Rs. 799.
Image: Redgear
The TP-Link USB WiFi adapter for PC is available on Amazon for Rs. 429, down from the original price of Rs. 999. It is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7.
Image: TP-Link
The Digitek Professional 12-inch LED ring light with a tripod stand for mobile phones and cameras is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,699, down from 2,995.
Image: Digitek
The Crucial BX500 240GB NAND SATA solid-state drive is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,998, down from Rs. 3,500.
Image: Crucial
The Maono Au-Mh6015 studio headphones with microphone, detachable cable and 50mm drivers are available on Amazon for Rs. 2,402.
Image: Maono
The Mi 36-degree Home Security camera 1080p with motion detection technology and infrared night vision is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,199.
Image: Mi
The Philips Audio 2.1 channel 80W USB multimedia speaker system with the convertible soundbar is available on Amazon for Rs. 6,790, down from Rs. 9,690.
Image: Philips
Find Out More