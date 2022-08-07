Shikhar Mehrotra
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Best deals on smart devices under Rs. 2,000
Image: Unsplash
The Syska SMW-9W Wi-Fi-enabled smart LED bulb is available on Amazon for Rs. 588. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Image: Syska
The Wipro 20W smart LED batten compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is available on Amazon for Rs. 847.
Image: Wipro
Mi smart router 4C with up to 300Mbps speed and four high-performance antennas is available on Amazon for Rs. 898.
Image: Mi
The Zebronics Zeb Smart Cam 100 with Wi-Fi support, remote monitoring and advanced motion detection is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,398.
Image: Zebronics
The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi range extender is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,559.
Image: TP-Link
The Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart home controller is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,749.
Image: Amazon
