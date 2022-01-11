Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Keep out an eye on these deals
Image: Unsplash
Boat Bassheads 100, the wired earphones is currently available for Rs. 349. It will be available for a better price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Image: Boat
The Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse is currently available for Rs. 675. It will also be featured with a better deal.
Image: Logitech
OnePlus Smart Band which is currently priced at Rs. 2,499 will be available on Amazon for a better price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Image: OnePlus
SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-1 64GB card is originally priced at Rs. 1,300 and will be available at discount during the upcoming sale.
Image: SanDisk
Boat Rockerz 225 Bluetooth Wireless in-ear earphones with a microphone are originally priced at Rs. 2,990. It will be up for grabs at a discounted price during the sale.
Image: Boat
TP-Link N300 WiFi Wireless Router is originally priced for Rs. 1,699 and it will be available for a good deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Image: TP-Link
USB v236w 64GB USB 2.0 pen drive is originally priced at Rs. 1,500. However, it will be available at a better deal than it currently is - at Rs. 525.
Image: HP
Boat Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with up to 10 hours playback and IPX7 rating is originally priced at Rs. 2,490. It will also be up for grabs at a better deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Image: Boat