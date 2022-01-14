Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: New gadgets and devices to be launched
Image: Unsplash
The Boat Watch Matrix will come with a 1.6-inch display and Boat's Smart Health Ecosystem that contains a suite of health monitoring with the Boat Crest App. The launch price will be Rs. 3,999.
Image: Boat
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be available to purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale from Rs. 17,999 for the base model.
Image: Samsung
The Boat Airdopes 181 will be launched during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It will come with ENx technology for clear call quality and a beast mode for low latency. It connects via Bluetooth v5.2 and offers up to 20 hours of battery with the case.
Image: Boat
Fire-Boltt will be launching a new smartwatch called the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max. It will come with a 1.5-inch display, SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitor and more.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The pTron Force X11 Bluetooth calling smartwatch will be launched during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The smartwatch has a 1.7-inch display and will come in a metallic body.
Image: pTron
OnePlus will finally be releasing the OnePlus RT. While the specifications and other details about the smartphone are already out, OnePlus will reveal the Indian pricing on the day of release.
Image: OnePlus