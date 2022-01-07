Amazon Mobile Saving Days: Best Deals on Smartphones
Image: Unsplash
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at Rs.39,890, down from the original price of Rs. 74,999. It features 8/128GB storage and Snapdragon 865 5G processor.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is currently available for Rs. 24,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. It features 6/128GB storage and Snapdragon 778G chipset.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available for Rs. 20,999, down from the original price of Rs. 23,999. It features 6/128GB storage and MediaTek Dimensity 720.
Image: Samsung
Upon purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, customers can claim an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchanging their smartphone. There is also a Kotak Bank Card offer for a discount of Rs. 2,000.
Image: OnePlus
The IQOO Z5 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 21,990, down from the original price of Rs. 29,990. It comes with 8/128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 778G processor.
Image: IQOO
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs. 13,999, down from the original price of Rs. 16,999. It comes with a 90Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.
Image: Redmi