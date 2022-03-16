Amazon Mobile Savings Day sale begins: Checkout best deals on smartphones
Image: Unsplash
The Samsung Galaxy M12 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 9,799, down from the original price of Rs. 12,999. It comes with 6,000 mAh battery, 48MP quad rear camera and a 90Hz display.
Image: Samsung
The Redmi Note 11 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 13,499, down from the original price of Rs. 17,999. It features a Snapdragon 680 chipset along with a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP quad camera.
Image: Redmi
The OnePlus Nor CE 2 5G is available for Rs. 23,999 and buyers can avail of the additional discount on using CITI bank cards. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display along with a MediaTek Dimensity 900.
Image: OnePlus
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 39,990, down from the original price of Rs. 74,999. It comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Image: Samsung
The OnePlus 9RT 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 42,999 and buyers can avail of an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on CITI bank cards. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset with a 50MP triple camera.
Image: OnePlus
The latest flagship by IQOO, the IQOO 9 Pro 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 64,990, down from the original price of Rs. 74,990. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and supports 120W fast charging.
Image: IQOO