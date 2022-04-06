Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale to begin soon: Check the best deals on smartphones here
Image: Unsplash
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be priced at Rs, 21,999. It comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and a 64MP triple rear camera.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available during the sale for Rs. 28,499. It has a 6.43-inch 90Hz display, is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus 9 will be available at Rs. 35,599. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset, has a 48MP rear camera and features a 120Hz AMOLED 6.55-inch display.
Image: OnePlus
The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery. It will be available for Rs. 11,749 during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days.
Image: Samsung
The Mi 11X 5G will also be available for a discounted price during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days from April 8. It comes with Snapdragon 870 processor, has an e4 AMOLED display and a 48MP triple rear camera.
Image: Redmi
The IQOO 9 SE 5G will be available at a discounted price on Amazon. It comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, supports 66W fast charging and has a 48MP triple rear camera.
Image: IQOO