Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 23 ,2022
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best deals on popular smartwatches
Image: Unsplash
The boAt Wave Lite with 1.69-inch HD display and heart rate/blood oxygen levels monitor is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499.
Image: boAt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch with a 1.69-inch and IP68 rating is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499, down from the original price of Rs. 3,999.
Image: Noise
The Mi Smart Band 5 is one of the best fitness bands out there. It is currently priced at Rs.1,799.
Image: Mi
With a 1.8-inch display that achieves 550 nits of peak brightness, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 supports quick message/call reply. It is priced at Rs. 1,799.
Image: Noise
The Amazfit Bip 3 with a 1.69-inch display, two weeks battery life and 5 ATM water resistance is priced on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.
Image: Amazfit
Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth calling smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999. It supports blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate measurement.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The ColorFit Pro 4 Bluetooth Calling smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499, down from Rs. 5,999.
Image: Noise
Find Out More