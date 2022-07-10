Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 10 ,2022
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Deals on Fire TV Stick, Echo Show, Echo Dot and other devices
Amazon Echo Flex lets control compatible home devices with voice. Users should look out for its price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote and TV controls should be available at a decent price during the upcoming sale.
Amazon Echo Dot with RGB Wipro 9W bulb combo should be available at a discounted price during the Prime Day sale.
The Amazon Echo Show 8, currently available for Rs. 7,499, should be available at a better price in the coming days.
Amazon Kindle 10th Gen with a 6-inch display and Wi-Fi connectivity should be up for sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
The AmazonBasics 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is currently available for Rs. 13,499 but should be discounted during the sale.
