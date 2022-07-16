Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 16 ,2022
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best deals on Samsung and Apple smartphones
Image: Unsplash
Ahead of the Prime Day Sale, Amazon has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will get a 30% discount.
Image: Samsung
During the sale, the OnePlus 9 will be available for Rs. 37,999 with additional discounts.
Image: Nord
The Xiaomi 11T Pro will also get a decent discount during the sale.
Image: Xiaomi
Customers will also get good deals on Realme's mid-range smartphones, including the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro.
Image: Realme
The iQoo Neo 6 will also get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000.
Image: iQoo
The Amazon Prime Day Sale should come with some great deals on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Image: Apple
