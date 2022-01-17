Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022: Best deals on smartwatches
Image: Unsplash
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 with SpO2 tracker is currently available at Rs. 1,599, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999. It has a 1.3-inch TFT display.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Boat Watch Mystiq is currently available at Rs. 3,499, down from the original price of Rs. 8,990. It comes with 1.57-inch HD display.
Image: Boat
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 is currently available at Rs. 4,499, down from the original price of Rs. 8,999. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, along with support for always-on display.
Image: Noise
Huawei Watch FIT is currently available for Rs. 7,499, down from the original price of Rs. 14,990. It features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display and 10 days of battery life.
Image: Huawei
Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is currently available for Rs. 15,999, down from the original price of Rs. 23,999. The smartwatch comes with Google Wear OS, Snapdragon 4100 chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM.
Image: Ticwatch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently available at Rs. 23,365, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. It comes with Wear OS 3, Samsung's Exynos chipset, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB on internal storage.
Image: Samsung