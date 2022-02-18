Amazon Soundbar Days: Best deals on Bluetooth sound soundbars from leading brands
boAt Aavante Bar 1800 120W 2.1 Bluetooth soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and runs on Bluetooth v5.0 is available on Amazon for Rs. 7,999, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990.
boAt Aavante 1700D 120W 2.1 Bluetooth soundbar comes with Dolby Audio technology and has a wireless subwoofer. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 9,999, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999.
The LG SL4 300W 2.1 soundbar with carbon woofer for high fidelity sound comes with adaptive sound control and is currently priced at Amazon for Rs. 11,990, down from the original price of Rs. 21,990.
Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Dolby Digital soundbar with compact rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 17,990, down from the original price of Rs. 19,990.
Philips Audio 300W Bluetooth soundbar will come with a wireless subwoofer for Dolby Audio. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 16,990, down from the original price of Rs. 21,990.
The Sony HT-S40R 5.1 channel Dolby audio soundbar with 600W output is currently available for Rs. 26,990, down from the original price of Rs. 34,990.
