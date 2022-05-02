Amazon Summer Sale starts from May 4, 2022: Check the best deals on flagship smartphones
Image: Unsplash
The IQOO 8 SE 5G comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Snapdragon 888 processor and 66W flash charge. The price of the smartphone is Rs. 33,990.
Image: IQOO
The Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 108MP primary sensor. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 36,999.
Image: Mi
The OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man Edition smartphone with 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and 50MP primary sensor. It is available for Rs. 37,999.
Image: OnePlus
The IQOO 9 6G comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Snapdragon 888+ and 120W fast charging. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 42,990.
Image: IQOO
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 51,890. It comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, is powered by Exynos 2100 (5nm) chipset.
Image: Samsung
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 256GB of internal storage is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,39,900 for Sierra Blue colour.
Image: Apple