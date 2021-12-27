Amazon Year-End Special Sale: Check Deals on Bestselling Electronics of 2021
Image: Unsplash
Microsoft Surface Go 3 is available on Amazon for Rs. 50,990, down from the original price of Rs. 57,999. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage along with the Windows 11 operating system.
Image: Microsoft
The JBL C115 TWS is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 3,999, down from the original price of Rs. 8,999. It comes with 21 hours of playtime along with quick charge.
Image: JBL
Boat Xtend Smartwatch is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999, down from the original price of Rs. 7,990. It features a 1.69" HD display along with SpO2 and heart rate monitor.
Image: Boat
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Gift Box is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 6,199, down from the original price of Rs. 7,099.
Image:Fujifilm
The LG UltraGear 32" QHD gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms latency is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 25,499, down from the original price of Rs. 60,000.
Image:LGImage:
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw multi-function direct wireless network laser printer is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 18,699, down from the original price of Rs. 21,329. It can print, copy, and scan as well.
Image: HP
Western Digital 2TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is available for Rs. 5,399, down from the original price of Rs. 7,334.
Image: WD
D-Link R15 AX 1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Router is currently available for Rs. 2,899, down from the original price of Rs. 5,180.
Image: D-Link