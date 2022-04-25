Amber Heard accused of copying Johnny Depp's courtroom style; see eerie similarities here
Image: AP
On April 11, the first day of trial, Johnny Depp wore a Gucci tied featuring a bumblebee pin on it.
Image: AP
On April 13, the third day of the trial, Amber Heard chose a similar tie to match with her navy blue suit.
Image: AP
On April 11, Johnny Depp wore a crisp grey suit with a matching vest to visit the courtroom.
Image: AP
The next day, on April 12, Amber Heard also wore a grey suit which was matched with a black shirt.
Image: AP
On April 18, Johnny Depp entered the courtroom with his hair tied in a neat ponytail.
Image: AP
The next day, on April 19, Amber Heard also opted for a similar pony hairstyle.
Image: AP