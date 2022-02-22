Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch launched in India: Check price and specifications
Image: Ambrane
The Ambrane FitShot Sphere comes with a 1.28-inch touch screen display. The unique selling proposition of the smartwatch is its 450 nits peak brightness, which makes it legible under direct sunlight.
Image: Ambrane
The smartwatch comes with multiple health tracking features such as SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitor, daily activities counter and more. The watch also has 17 sports modes.
Image: Ambrane
As seen here, the smartwatch's chassis looks premium. Additionally, it comes in two models, including pink and black.
Image: Ambrane
Here is the heart rate detection interface of the smartwatch. The watch is IP68 water resistance hence users can wear it while working out or in light rain.
Image: Ambrane
Coming to the battery life of the smartwatch, it can deliver up to seven days on a complete charge. However, the actual battery life will depend upon the usage of the smartwatch.
Image: Ambrane
The smartwatch informs the user about incoming calls and notifications. With all the features, the Ambrane FitShot Sphere is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999 (introductory prices).
Image: Ambrane