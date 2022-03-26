Ambrane launches FitShot Surge with SpO2 tracking and inbuilt games: Check price and specs
Image: Ambrane
The Ambrane FitShot Surge comes with a 1.28-inch full touch screen with IPS LCD round Lucid Display covered with 2.5D curved glass.
Image: Ambrane
The Ambrane FitShot Surge has a lot of health tracking features including SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, calories, steps and breath training.
Image: Ambrane
As seen in this image, the Ambrane FitShot Surge has a dedicated interface where users can view their sleep statistics. The watch has a separate interface for other features as well.
Image: Ambrane
Ambrane FitShot Surge supports over 130 watch faces that can be downloaded via the application that comes along with the smartwatch.
Image: Ambrane
The Ambrane FitShot Surge is one of the few smartwatches that comes with two inbuilt games. Users can play these games on the smartwatch without having to access their smartwatch.
Image: Ambrane
The smartwatch can offer up to 7 days of battery life on a complete charge, Although, users should keep in mind that the actual battery life depends on usage. The smartwatch is available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,949.
Image: Ambrane