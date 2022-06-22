Ambrane Wise Roam Smart Watch with Bluetooth calling launched: Check specs and price
Image: Ambrane
The Ambrane Wise Roam smartwatch has a 1.28-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels.
The smartwatch has an in-built calling system with a speaker and microphone.
The device can measure users' heart rate and blood pressure, as displayed here.
Then the smartwatch can also keep a track of users' SpO2 levels.
Ambrane Wise Roam offers a battery life of up to 10 days.
On the official website, the smartwatch is available for Rs. 2,499 in three different colours.
