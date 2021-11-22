American Music Awards: BTS, Cardi B shine as many winners remain absent; top highlights
Image: AP
Rapper Cardi B's appearance with gold face and black gown stood out at the red carpet. She was not just a presenter, but she also won Favourite Hip-Hop song for 'Up.'
Image: Instagram/@amas
Billy Porter was one of the presenters of the event along with JoJo Siwa and Brandy. The actor, known for some interesting fashion choices, was once again dressed in style.
Image: Instagram/@amas
BTS and Coldplay, who joined hands for 'My Universe' earlier this year, enthralled fans with an energetic performance.
Image: AP
Olivia Rodrigo won the New Artist of the Year award. She was also one of the performers at the event.
Image: AP
Carrie Underwood put an energetic act with Jason Aldrean. Carrie then won Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Inspirational Artist awards.
Image: Instagram/@amas
There was more for BTS as they performed to their hit 'Butter'. Later, they won the Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Song (Butter) and Favourite Pop Duo or Group Awards.
Image: AP
Many winners did not attend like Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion. Taylor Swift, who won Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album for 'Evermore' had a video message.
Image: Instagram/@amas
Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak too performed at the event. They took home the Favourite R&B song award for 'Leave the Door Open'.
Image: Instagram/@amas
Machine Gun Kelly, who arrived without Megan Fox and brought his daughter along, was honoured with the Favourite Rock Artist award.
Image: AP
Jennifer Lopez was among the star attractions of the event as she came up with an entertaining performance for the audiences.
Image: Twitter/@AMAs