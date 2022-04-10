Amid Alia-Ranbir's wedding rumours, times when 'Raazi' star stunned in a lehenga
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful lemon green coloured lehenga as she made her first public appearance with Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor looked beautiful in a yellow coloured lehenga which she accessorised with a gorgeous necklace and earrings.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She gave away major ethnic look goals as she stunned in a grey and pink coloured lehenga. She only wore a maang tikka to accessories her look.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked like a dream in an all-pink printed lehenga. She tied her hair in a pony and kept her look simple.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt turned heads as she stunned in a Manish Malhotra's yellow embroidered lehenga at Akansha Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She took the internet by storm as she shared some pictures of her in a purple Sabyasachi lehenga on Diwali.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt