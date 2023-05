Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the premiere for the premiere of Marry Me with Ben Affleck by her side. Dressed by her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the actor-singer wore a playful, long-sleeved lace dress from Giambattista Valli, accessorizing with sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a floral clutch. Affleck, on the other hand, wore a sleek black peacoat over his dark suit. IMAGE: Instagram/thetimeofficiall