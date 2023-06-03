Shreya Pandey
Jun 03 ,2023
Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan 50th wedding anniversary: Family shares unseen photos
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today (June 3).
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan has posted a series of unseen photos of his parents to commemorate the occasion.
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
The photos are from set of one of the many movies the couple has starred in together.
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Not just Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan also took to her social media to wish her parents by sharing an unseen photo.
Image: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram
Navya Nanda also wished her grandparents with an adorable, monochrome candid click.
Image: Navya Nanda/Instagram
