Shreya Pandey

Jun 03 ,2023

Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan 50th wedding anniversary: Family shares unseen photos
Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today (June 3). Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan has posted a series of unseen photos of his parents to commemorate the occasion. Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
The photos are from set of one of the many movies the couple has starred in together. Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Not just Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan also took to her social media to wish her parents by sharing an unseen photo. Image: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram
Navya Nanda also wished her grandparents with an adorable, monochrome candid click. Image: Navya Nanda/Instagram
