Prachi Arya
Oct 11 ,2022
Amitabh Bachchan turns 80: Dive into megastar's adorable moments from family album
IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan
Holi has always been a joyous and fun festival at the Bachchans and this monochrome picture says it all.
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan
Amitabh Bachchan posted this throwback memory featuring the megastar and his two children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan
This picture is taken from teh time when Amitabh Bachchan was recuperating from his injury caused on the shooting sets of his iconic film Coolie.
IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan
This iconic picture of the legendary actor shows some of his playful moments with son, Abhishek Bachchan during his childhood days.
IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan
This one is special as Amitabh hold both children Shweta and Amitabh in his arms as the little one indulge in shenanigans.
IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan
This picture seems to be from one of the festival where the entir eBachchan clan is seen posing for the picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan
This picture shows three generations together posing. Amitabh along with son Abhishek and grandchild Agastya posing casually for camera.
IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan
This photo is from one of the outdoor play sessions where he is seen playing football with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta and wife Jaya standing beside.
IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan
