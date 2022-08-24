Prachi Arya
Aug 24 ,2022
Amitabh Bachchan: Walk through megastar's dashing & dynamic looks on KBC sets
IMAGE: srbachchan.tumblr
Megastar Amitabh Bachcahn who is known for his style statemnets, looks dapper in this blue tuxedo paired well with sports shoes.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
This is another interesting yet spectacular look of th legendary star where he seen donning a blue three piece suit with sports shoes.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
In this BTS pic from KBC sets, the veteran actor is seen wearing a blue and black checked suit and his iconic bow tie with green sneakers.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
This is another dapper look of the star on KBC sets where he is seen wearing a purple three peice suit with a dramatic bow.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
Amitabh Bachchan wore a lavish maroon tuxedo with his statemnet tie and a scarf along with a brooch on the sets of KBC 14 while leaving hearts to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/amitabhbachchan
Amitabh Bachcahn who is known for pulling bold colours on KBC shoots, is seen wearing an olive green suit with a matching handkerchief.
IMAGE: srbachchan.tumblr
Carrying his dynamic and dashing looks at KBC set, the actor is seen wearing a checked blue suit with a matching tie.
IMAGE: srbachchan.tumblr
Amitabh Bachchan gives a stylish touch to an Italian suit as he pulled off a green suit with his signature black sports shoes.
IMAGE: srbachchan.tumblr
