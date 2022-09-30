Aditi Rathi
Sep 30 ,2022
Amitabh Bachchan's film festival, Asha Parekh wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: B'wood recap
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan/ANI
Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday with a 4-day film festival.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for Best Actor for 'Tanhaji.'
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared pictures ahead of their wedding.
Image: Instagram/@richachadha
Vicky Kaushal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Ashwatthama' has not been shelved.
Image: Instagram/@adityadharfilms
Bollywood veteran Asha Parekh was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Rani Mukerji will release her memoir on March 21, 2023.
Image: Instagram/ranimukerji7406
