Amrish Puri's birth anniversary: Iconic roles played by legendary star in Indian cinema
IMAGE: Instagram/timelessindianmelodies
Whenever one discusses the most popular villains in Hindi films, the list is incomplete without iconic Mogambo from Mr India which was played by late Amrish Puri.
Image: Instagram/indiansuperhero0
Another iconic character played by late Amrish Puri was Raja in the 1997 film Koyla.
Image: Instagram/amrish.puri_fanclub
Amrish Puri played the role of a corrupt politician in Nayak: The Real Hero, a character that is still remembered by fans.
Image: Instagram/popxodaily
Another iconic role played by Amrish puri is that of Chaudhry Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayengey. His acting in the film was well received by fans.
Image: Instagram/vardhanpurismile
Amrish Puri pulled off a sadhu Bhairon Nath's role in the 1986 film Nagina.
Image: Instagram/hasi_ka_keher
The 1997 film showed Amrish Puri playing the role of zamindar Raja Thakur, who was also the father of Anil Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/bestofbollywoodwithrahulsingh
Actor Amrish Puri in the film Ardh Satya will alwaysremain special for fans as the late star did complete justice to his character as a sheikh.
Image: Instagram/shakiraalovebolly