Amrita Singh's birthday: Promising performances of actor in her '00s films
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Amrita Singh left her fans stunned with her performance in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial 'Badla' in which she played the role of Rani Kaur Toor. The movie received amazing reviews.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Amrita Singh also appeared in a negative role in the movie, 'Hindi Medium' in which she played the promising role of Principal Singhania.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
'A Flying Jatt' co-written and directed by Remo D'Souza was released in 2016 and featured Tiger Shroff, Amrita Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in significant roles.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
The actor also essayed a short yet pivotal role in the 2007 action-gangster-crime film 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and garnered positive reviews for her performance.
Image: A Still from 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' Movie
Amrita Singh's performance in the film, '2 States' created a buzz among her fans as her role as Arjun Kapoor's mother, Kavita Malhotra was loved by the viewers.
Image: A Still from 2 States Movie
In the 2002 released film '23rd March 1931: Shaheed' based on the life of legendary Bhagat Singh, Amrita Singh essayed the role of Bhagat's mother, Vidyavati Kaur Sandhu.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95