Amy Jackson aces her style game in these incredibly cool looks
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
Actor Amy Jackson never ceases to impress fans with her impeccable fashion choices, and this blingy black and white look is surely one of them.
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
The 'Ekk Deewana Tha' star is the epitome of grace in this off-shoulder black gown, which has been paired with a gorgeous necklace.
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
Another outfit that proves Amy's love for bling is this pink gown, with puff detailing on the sleeves. She opted for matching heels with the dress,
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
Amy looks like a complete boss lady in this formal attire, with a classic red lip accentuating her look.
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
The actor and model chose this black gown with silver detailing for the British GQ Awards. She completed the look with a couple of rings and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson
Given major summer fashion goals, Amy looks adorable in this vibrant yellow dress, which has been paired with tangerine coloured heels.
Image: Instagram/ @iamamyjackson