Swati Singh
Sep 02 ,2022
Ananya Panday: A look at actor's versatile sneakers collection
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Ananya Panday made an ordinary outfit look classy by pairing her denim outfit with a chunky pair of sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Slaying in casuals, Ananya opted for a pair of heart-printed sneakers as she poses in front of the camera.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
The pic is from one of her rehearsals where the 23-year-old actor paired her colour-blocked sneakers with a crop top and orange shorts.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Ananya Panday's chunky white sneakers and an all-white outfit is a perfect wear for a sunny day.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Rocking the colour-block sneakers, Ananya paired them with a cut-out crop top and brown pants.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
The actor shows how to ditch heels for the love of sneakers. Here, she paired peach sneakers with a similar coloured crop top and white shorts.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Comfort always comes first and Panday has proved the same by wearing a purple oversized dress with white platform sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Ananya added a twist to the tale by wearing mustard sneakers with a black and white striped dress.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
