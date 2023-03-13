Hardika Gupta
Mar 13 ,2023
Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur fuels dating rumours with unmissable chemistry
@ananyapanday/Instagram
Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week.
@lakmefashionweek/instagram
Aditya looked dapper in a three-piece black formal suit. On the other hand, the actress oozed glam in a glittery black and red slit dress.
@manishmalhotra/Instagram
The rumoured couple have unmissable chemistry and these photos are proof.
@ananyapanday/Instagram
Their dating rumours have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. However, this is the first time Ananya has shared photos with the actor.
@ananyapanday/Instagram
The duo looked much in love.
@ananyapanday/Instagram
