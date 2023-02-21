Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 21 ,2023
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan pose together in Doha
Image: ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are currently together in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram
Both actors took to Instagram and posted pictures from their trip.
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram
In their collection of pictures, both Ananya and Sara posted a picture alongside each other.
Image: ananyapanday/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a black outfit with floral patterns in green and pink colours.
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday looked stunning in an off-white body-hugging dress.
Image: ananyapanday/Instagram
