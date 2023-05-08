Anjali Choudhury

May 08 ,2023

Ananya Panday dazzles in Barbie pink blazer dress
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya Panday shared a series of photos in a pink outfit with the caption, "life in plastic, it’s fantastic ." Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
The actress looked glamorous in an all-pink outfit. She opted for matching heels to complement her ensemble. Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya Panday wore an oversized pink blazer teamed with pink stockings. Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya completed her look with a sleek hairdo and statement jewellery. She also carried a unique bucket-shaped golden bag as an accessory. Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Lastly, Ananya Panday posed with her father Chunky Panday and paired her outfit with a pair of sunglasses. Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Find Out More