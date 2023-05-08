Aalokitaa Basu

May 08 ,2023

Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs accessorise with eccentric bags
ananyapanday/Instagram
Isha Ambani's Met Gala appearance this year featured a rare 'Chanel doll' clutch bag complete with the brand's iconic logo. priyankarkapadia/Instagram
Ananya Panday's latest all-fuchsia look features a dazzling Judith Leiber bag in the shape of a bejeweled bucket of gold. ananyapanday/Instagram
One of Sonam Kapoor's recent outings saw her carry a stand-out pumpkin-shaped bag in canary yellow from Louis Vuitton. sonamkapoor/Instagram
Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga's bag was in the shape of a bejeweled colourful elephant, an ode to her work for The Elephant Whisperers. judithleiberindia/Instagram
Alia Bhatt greeted the paparazzi a few years back by flashing this bejeweled camera-shaped bag to them, also Judith Leiber, as they clicked her. @aliabhattfansonline/Twitter
Mrunal Thakur's floral garden-esque ruffled gown was paired perfectly with a sparkling bow - also a resplendent Judith Lieber creation. judithleiberindia/Instagram
Nora Fatehi's sheer sparkling saree was paired with a clam clutch shimmering in gold and silver. judithleiberny/Instagram
