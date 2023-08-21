Simple Vishwakarma
Aug 21 ,2023
Ananya Panday makes a case for neon outfits
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya's movie promotional outfits included a neon green bustier with noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, paired with flared, belted high-rise pants.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
On a show appearance, she donned a beautiful neon strapless mini dress and chose minimal makeup, accentuated by quirky rings.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya chose an Oh Polly two-piece neon pantsuit, featuring a cropped blazer and high-waisted pants, adorned with matching neon belt and pink lace-up stilettos.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
For a wedding function, she dazzled in an Amit Aggarwal neon lehenga with a one-shoulder cropped blouse adorned with pearls, sequins, and crystals.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Ananya rocked a neon green crop top with white denim jeans, showcasing a blend of casual and stylish fashion.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
The Gehraiyan fame actress opted for a neon knee-length dress, perfect for casual summer wear. She paired it with a chunky golden necklace.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
During her movie promotion with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya sported a neon crop top and baggy jeans, completing the look with sneakers.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
