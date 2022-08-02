Kriti Nayyar
Aug 02 ,2022
Ananya Panday raises the glam quotient as she promotes 'Liger'
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
Ananya Panday has treated fashion enthusiasts with some of the most stylish looks as she embarked on 'Liger' promotions.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
For one of the events, she opted for a body-hugging one-shoulder dress with matching heels.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
Keeping it playful and summery, Ananya chose this check co-ord set with a matching bralette.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
She completed her look with classic white sneakers, while also adding statement hoop earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
For her ride on Mumbai's local train, Ananya got dressed in a bright yellow crop top with denims.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
The film's trailer launch event saw the actor exude grace in a gorgeous black dress.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
Ananya looks adorable in this floral crop top as she poses with her 'Liger' co-star Vijay Deverakonda.
Image: Instagram/ @thedeverakondavijay
