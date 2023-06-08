Anjali Negi
Jun 08 ,2023
Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani: Celebs paint the town pink in Barbiecore
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor hopped on to the Barbiecore trend in recent photos the actress shared on her Instagram handle.
Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
In past various Bollywood divas have embraced the hot pink look including Ananya Panday.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
Deepika Padukone shared a set of pictures of herself in a pink pantsuit.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Kiara Advani posed in a hot pink blazer and skirt.
Image: Kiara Advani /Instagram
Aishwarya Rai channelled her inner Barbie in a pink co-ords set.
Image: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram
Kriti Sanon's pink ensemble was inspired by the Barbiecore aesthetics.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
