Jyothi Jha
Jan 08 ,2023
Ananya Panday's day out with family in Mumbai; see photos
Image: @bhavanapandey/Instagram
Ananya Panday shared a couple of pictures from her family outing, on Sunday.
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Anaya could be seen dining with her father and actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana and sister Rysa.
Image: @bhavanapandey/Instagram
The Panday family posed for the camera.
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya shared another picture, where she could be seen hugging her younger sister Rysa.
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Ananya's mother was part of the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.'
Image: @bhavanapandey/Instagram
Ananya could be seen enjoying dessert with her sister.
Image: @ananyapanday/Instagram
Find Out More