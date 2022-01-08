'And Just Like That': Take cues to rock ethnic outfits from 'Sex and The City' stars
Image: Instagram/@falgunishanepeacockindia
'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker donned an Indian attire on the sets of 'And Just Like That'.
Image: Instagram/@falgunishanepeacockindia
Sarah is a sight to behold in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga in her latest outing ‘And Just Like That’.
Image: Instagram/@falgunishanepeacockindia
The lehenga is an exquisitely handcrafted, red-based, multicoloured Lehenga with intricate embroidery of silk threads.
Image: Instagram/@sexandthecity2022
Sarah Jessica Parker wore an off-white more of a Kurta Pyjama set with the flares on the trouser. The short floral jacket on the top made the outfit look all-ethnic. The Qawwali hat complimented the look.
Image: Instagram/@sexandthecity2022
The vibrant-coloured midi dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker is giving that festive vibe. The hint of an off-white jacket made the outfit look more Indian.
Image: Instagram/@sexandthecity2022
Again, this Indo-western jacket dress with the combination of green and white colours worn by Sarah Jessica Parker is a view to watch.
Image: Instagram/@sexandthecity2022
Kristin Davis wore this beautiful white shirt with a blue polka-dot skirt. This co-ord set gives an Indo-western vibe.
Image: Instagram/@sexandthecity2022