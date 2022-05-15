Andrew Symonds: Key statistics from Australian all-rounder's exquisite career
Andrew Symonds was part of the mighty Australian team that won the ICC World Cup in 2003 and 2007.
Andrew Symonds was one of the greatest fielders. He had the best figure in terms of most run-outs effected between 1999 to 2005.
Andrew Symonds played 198 Tests for his country from 1998 to 2009. He scored 5088 runs and picked 133 wickets in his Test career.
Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests for his country from 2004 to 2008. He scored 1462 runs and picked 24 wickets in his Test career.
Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Saturday. He was travelling alone in his car when the tragic incident occurred.
