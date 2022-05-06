Anil Kapoor, son Harshvarrdhan & more from ‘Thar’ team dress to impress at screening
IMAGE: Instagram/Peepingmoonofficial
Thar co-stars Harsh Varrdhan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pose together for the cameras at the film's screening in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Instagram/ndtvmovies
Actor HarshVarrdhan Kapoor who is seen playing a key role in Thar, poses for the photographers at the screening last night.
IMAGE: Instagram/ndtvmovies
Actor Saiyami Kher who has worked with HarshVarrdhan Kapoor before in Mirzya was also present at the screening to support the stars.
IMAGE: Instagram/ndtvmovies
Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who was also a part of the screening, posed for the photographers at the event.
IMAGE: Instagram/
Actor Alaya F who was present at the screening to support the stars, smiles her way for the photographers.
IMAGE: Instagram/ndtvmovies
Actor Sanjay Kapoor was present at Thar screening last night to cheer and support his brother Anil Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/yogenshah_s
Anupam Kher poses with friend Anil Kapoor along with son HarshVarrdhan at Thar screening last evening.
IMAGE: Instagram/Peepingmoonofficial
Best friends Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik pose together for the photographers last eening at the screening. Kher ws present to cheer for his friends who will feature together as cops in Thar.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShaandaarKhabri
The entire cast of the Netflix film including ANil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Sheikh, HarshVarrdhan Kapoor and director Raj Singh Chaudhary posing at the screening.
IMAGE: Instagram/Peepingmoonofficial