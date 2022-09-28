Swati Singh
Sep 29 ,2022
Anil Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Take style guide from B'town actors for this festive season
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@anilskapoor
Anil Kapoor donned a grey kurta teamed up with mustard pyjama and a matching buttoned blazer. The outfit is a perfect festive wear.
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's all-black outfit is all you would need for your festive wardrobe.
Image: Instagram/@ranbirkapoor
Kartik Aaryan donned this beautiful white-coloured sherwani and teamed up with black loafers. This can be a regal choice for this festive season.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Diwali is coming, take cues from Vicky Kaushal on how to ace a plain kurta on an auspicious day.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal
Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in this not-so-common chikankari kurta, which can be a smart pick this festive season.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Varun Dhawan's ivory sherwani is perfect for any family occasion, a Diwali party or a pooja ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Follow Ranveer Singh's lead and wear colours with style. He looks great in this rust-coloured, monochromatic sherwani set.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
