Nitish Vashishtha
Jun 24 ,2023
Anil Kapoor unveils menacing The Night Manager looks
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently shared a set of looks from season 2 of The Night Manager.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
He wore a loosely fitted shirt with a pair of grey-striped trousers.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
He power-posed freely while wearing an olive green shirt with grey trousers.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
Anil Kapoor has previously shared similar looks as well.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
He wore an all-black outfit and accessorised his look with round-framed glasses.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
In another set of pictures, he wore an all-black suit, which was contrasted by his salt and pepper hair.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
Continuing the pattern, Anil wore an all-white suit with a contrasting black tie.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
Similarly, he appeared dapper in a green suit paired with a black shirt.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
Season 2 of The Night Manager will stream on June 30, 2023.
Image: anilskapoor/Instagram
