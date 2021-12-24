Anil Kapoor's Birthday: From 'Mr India' to 'Dil Dhadakne Do', best movies by the actor
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Released in 1987, 'Mr India' was a huge hit among the audience and it even became a milestone in the history of Indian cinema for its superhero genre.
Image: A Still from 'Mr India' Movie
Featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead, the movie 'Tezaab' garnered several awards and accolades and was even remade in Tamil and Telugu languages.
Image: A Still from 'Tezaab' Movie Song
1991 musical romantic drama film, 'Lamhe' featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead and won a National Award as well.
Image: A Still from 'Lamhe' Movie Song
Starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in the lead, 'Beta' became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1992. It was an official remake of the Tamil movie 'Enga Chinna Rasa.'
Image: A Still from 'Beta' Movie Song
'1942 A Love Story' starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Pran and the soundtrack of the film was a massive hit among the fans.
Image: A Still from '1942 A Love Story' Movie Song
'Nayak,' the popular political action film directed by S. Shankar was a remake of the Tamil movie, 'Mudhalvan' and featured Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and others.
Image: A Still from 'Nayak' Movie
Anees Bazmee's 'Welcome' featured Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role that was highly loved by his fans. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and others in significant roles.
Image: A Still from 'Welcome' Movie
The British drama film, 'Slumdog Millionaire,' released in 2008 was Anil Kapoor's first International film that garnered him tons of love and appreciation for his performance.
Image: A Still from 'Slumdog Millionaire' Movie
'Dil Dhadakne Do' featured an ensemble cast with actors namely Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah and more.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Movie