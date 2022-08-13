Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 13 ,2022
Anker 737 PowerCore with 24,000 mAh battery and up to 140W charging rate launched
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) is equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology.
The power bank is able to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge.
The power bank has an Easy-to-read digital display that shows the output and input power and the estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.
The power bank features a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life. Users can charge the iPhone 13 almost five times with the device.
The portable charger is equipped with Anker's most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design.
Although the charger is not available in India, it is available for $149, which is equivalent to about Rs. 14,000.
