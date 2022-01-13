Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 launched in India: Check price and specifications
Image: Anker
The Soundcore Life Note 3 comes with an 11mm driver unit which should produce a balanced sound. The Bluetooth range of the TWS is 10m.
Image: Anker
The charging case of the Soundcore Life Note 3 feature a textured design. It is a rectangular box with curved edges, slightly bulkier than traditional TWS charging cases.
Image: Anker
On a single charge, Soundcore Life Note 3 offer seven hours of battery life. Along with the charging case, the battery life can be extended up to 35 hours.
Image: Anker
The Soundcore Life Note 3 has a dedicated gaming mode for an immersive audio experience while playing mobile games. The battery charges up fully in three hours.
Image: Anker
Using the Soundcore App that comes along with the Soundcore Life Note 3, users can find the earphones using the "Find My Headset" app.
Image: Anker
The active noise cancellation earphones come at a price of Rs. 7,999 and are available to purchase on Flipkart.
Image: Anker