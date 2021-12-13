Ankita Lokhande and other celeb brides' Haldi outfits that brought out Sunshine-y vibes
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/ewood_ent
'Pavitra Rishta' actor Ankita Lokhande glowed in her Haldi ceremony with beau Vicky Jain in a red salwar kameez.
Image: Instagram/@ewood_ent
The new bride of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif appeared radiant as ever in her beautiful ivory lehenga. The actor tied the knot with 'Sardar Udham' actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Actor Yami Gautam gave fans' simple yet elegant wedding aesthetic goals by donning a yellow dress with a red and golden dupatta.
Image: Twitter/@ckchetanck
Actor Priyanka Chopra radiated joy in her off-white traditional attire with a red border. She tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.
Image: Twitter/@karishmaAhana
Popular South Indian film industry actor Kajal Aggarwal glowed brightly as a sun in her yellow outfit adorned with jewellery with white accents.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial