Ankita Lokhande looks surreal in red with Vicky Jain during her reception
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Ankita Lokhande and her longtime beau Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. The couple recently shared a series of photos from their royal wedding reception, which took place a few days ago.
The couple looked regal in their grand reception as they walked hand in hand towards the stage. The newlywed glow and happiness of being together as man and wife was evident on their faces.
Ankita Lokhande went for a red and golden saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding reception. The actor wore the saree from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.
Along with the red and golden saree, the 'Pavitra Rishta' star donned heavy golden jewellery, which included a choker, some long necklaces, earrings and bangles.
On the other hand, her husband, Vicky Jain, opted for an all black outfit. He looked dapper in a black sherwani with some golden accents as he walked with his better half at their reception.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were dating for the past few years. The couple's wedding was a much awaited event for their fans who showered them with love as they tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends.
