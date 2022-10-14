Kriti Nayyar
Oct 14 ,2022
Ankita Lokhande to Rubina Dilaik: How TV stars celebrated Karva Chauth
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita/ @rubinadilaik
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared adorable pictures as they celebrated the festival of Karva Chauth.
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita
Soon-to-be mom Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were dressed in matching attires as they marked the occasion.
Image: Instagram/ @debinabon
Dedicating a post to her husband Abhinav Shukla on the special day, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Mera Chand."
Image: Instagram/ @rubinadilaik
Much loved TV couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also celebrated Karva Chauth will full pomp and fervour.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Sanaya Irani shared this glimpse from the festivity, where her husband Mohit Sehgal can be seen showering kisses on her.
Image: Instagram/ @sanayairani
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava also posted a goofy picture from their Karva Chauth celebrations.
Image: Instagram/ @ankzbhargava
