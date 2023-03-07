Anjali Negi
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain host Holi party; celebs attend
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a holi party for their friends and family on Tuesday (March 7).
Several celebrities showed up to attend the event including Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also marked their presence at the Holi celebration.
Priyanka Choudhary wore an all white ensemble to the party.
Producer Ekta Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs at the event.
Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were among the other guests at the Holi celebration.
Tusshar Kapoor was snapped playing holi with his son Laksshya Kapoor.
